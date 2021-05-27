Gwede, stop keeping us in the dark about self-generated electricity

In April, Mantashe proposed the embedded generation threshold be upped, yet here we are near winter and in the mire

Allowing more households to install solar systems on their roofs and permitting small-scale self-generation by businesses are some of the short-term suggestions made by experts to ward off the threat of loadshedding this winter.



For the long term, experts suggest the introduction of renewable energy and gradual retirement of the coal fleet...