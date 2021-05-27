News

Outsourcing to the private sector will be a waste of money for NHI

But state capacity needs to be upped and skills retained because now ‘we are training specialists for private sector’

27 May 2021 - 20:50

The implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) could be lot cheaper if the state makes use of its own trainee specialist doctors and uses in-house specialist services rather than hiring private specialists, as envisaged by the insurance scheme, new research suggests.

According to a study by Prof Nando Ferreira and colleagues from the orthopaedic surgery division at Stellenbosch University, hiring more orthopaedic registrars and expanding theatre times in state hospitals would save the government millions of rand...

