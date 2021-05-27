News

Time to heel: sex workers hit streets to demand their job be made legal

The call to make sex work legal gets on the road as activists highlight the dangers and challenges of the profession

27 May 2021 - 20:47

Nokulunga* dances to the cacophony of police sirens, struggle songs and hooting taxis. She’s comfortable trekking through the Johannesburg CBD in her golden heels. The 3km walk from Beyers Naude Square to Constitutional Hill is nothing compared to the eight hours she usually spends working in heels.  

Nokulunga, 41, has been a sex worker for more than 10 years. On Thursday morning she donned her trusted pair of heels, a magenta face mask and a cloth mask calling for the decriminalisation of her profession...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Outsourcing to the private sector will be a waste of money for NHI News
  2. Gwede, stop keeping us in the dark about self-generated electricity News
  3. World of Beer lease takes a hammering, leaving auctioneers staggering News
  4. ‘Every woman here is finally free of this monster’: serial rapist gets 1,088 ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...

Related articles

  1. ‘People see us as trash’: pandemic locks Ethiopian girls into sex work World
  2. Injectable PrEP more popular than pills among sexually active teens to prevent ... News
  3. Right now, the only thing Life Esidimeni bereaved have is hope News
  4. Durban tries to save the planet, but its poor live in another world Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘Trashion’ more than just a trend, it’s environmentally fashionable World