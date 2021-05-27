Time to heel: sex workers hit streets to demand their job be made legal

The call to make sex work legal gets on the road as activists highlight the dangers and challenges of the profession

Nokulunga* dances to the cacophony of police sirens, struggle songs and hooting taxis. She’s comfortable trekking through the Johannesburg CBD in her golden heels. The 3km walk from Beyers Naude Square to Constitutional Hill is nothing compared to the eight hours she usually spends working in heels.



Nokulunga, 41, has been a sex worker for more than 10 years. On Thursday morning she donned her trusted pair of heels, a magenta face mask and a cloth mask calling for the decriminalisation of her profession...