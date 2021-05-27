News

World of Beer lease takes a hammering, leaving auctioneers staggering

The remainder of the iconic tasting room’s lease has sold for R5m, just more than half of what was expected

27 May 2021 - 20:48

The remainder of the lease on South African Breweries’ iconic World of Beer tasting room in Newtown, Johannesburg, was sold to a telephonic bidder for R5m, far below the anticipated figure.

The seller had hoped for a whopping R9m for the remaining 32 years of the 60-year lease when the auction opened on Thursday at the Inanda Club in Sandton, via telephone and online...

