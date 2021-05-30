News

‘Pandemic fatigue’ returns SA to level 2, but let’s not give up, urges Ramaphosa

President avoids mention of alcohol or Zweli Mkhize as he ramps up lockdown to stop spread of third wave

30 May 2021 - 21:39

After two months since the last “gathering”, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening held a family meeting during which he announced stricter Covid-19 regulations.

He did not say a word about the cloud hanging over the head of his health minister, Zweli Mkhize...

