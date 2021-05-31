News

Suits and a secret suitor: Norma fibbed to me and you, Gigaba tells Zondo

Ex-minister claims estranged wife was promised ‘financial rewards’ if she delivered his head at the state capture probe

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
31 May 2021 - 19:52

The divorce fallout between former minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife Norma Mngoma playing itself out at the state capture inquiry took a new turn on Monday.

This after Gigaba revealed fresh information about how he believed Mngoma came from a “wealthy family” and had a businessman father who lived in New York. ..

