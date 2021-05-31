Suits and a secret suitor: Norma fibbed to me and you, Gigaba tells Zondo

Ex-minister claims estranged wife was promised ‘financial rewards’ if she delivered his head at the state capture probe

The divorce fallout between former minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife Norma Mngoma playing itself out at the state capture inquiry took a new turn on Monday.



This after Gigaba revealed fresh information about how he believed Mngoma came from a “wealthy family” and had a businessman father who lived in New York. ..