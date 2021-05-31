News

Venter trailers trashed me, claims businessman who wants supa-sized damages

Supa Bike says it had sole distributor rights for the trailers in Botswana, but Venter disagrees

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
31 May 2021 - 20:10

A number of clauses in a distributor agreement Venter Manufacturing signed with its former Botswana agent proved, beyond reasonable doubt, that there existed a tacit term which gave Supa Bike exclusivity in that country’s territory..

Supa Bike owner Hedley Abnett made this submission to answer whether the “dealer agreement” between Venter and his company contained a tacit term which granted his business the exclusive distributor rights there. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Suspended Samsa official fuels fire regarding ‘suspicious’ sea voyages News
  2. ‘Bogus’ college being probed: you won’t find Mount Zion in SA News
  3. Venter trailers trashed me, claims businessman who wants supa-sized damages News
  4. Suits and a secret suitor: Norma fibbed to me and you, Gigaba tells Zondo News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Former Venter distributor in Botswana states his case for damages News
  2. Pulling a fast one: distributor sues Venter trailers for breach of contract News
  3. Extension of Western Cape education head's contract was 'irregular' South Africa