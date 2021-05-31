Venter trailers trashed me, claims businessman who wants supa-sized damages

Supa Bike says it had sole distributor rights for the trailers in Botswana, but Venter disagrees

A number of clauses in a distributor agreement Venter Manufacturing signed with its former Botswana agent proved, beyond reasonable doubt, that there existed a tacit term which gave Supa Bike exclusivity in that country’s territory..



Supa Bike owner Hedley Abnett made this submission to answer whether the “dealer agreement” between Venter and his company contained a tacit term which granted his business the exclusive distributor rights there. ..