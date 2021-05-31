Venter trailers trashed me, claims businessman who wants supa-sized damages
Supa Bike says it had sole distributor rights for the trailers in Botswana, but Venter disagrees
31 May 2021 - 20:10
A number of clauses in a distributor agreement Venter Manufacturing signed with its former Botswana agent proved, beyond reasonable doubt, that there existed a tacit term which gave Supa Bike exclusivity in that country’s territory..
Supa Bike owner Hedley Abnett made this submission to answer whether the “dealer agreement” between Venter and his company contained a tacit term which granted his business the exclusive distributor rights there. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.