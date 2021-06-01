News

Hope for Charlotte Maxeke hospital’s cancer patients, bleak forecast for the rest

The oncology unit is due to reopen this week, but officials cannot forecast when the rest of the facility will be operational

01 June 2021 - 18:35 By Gill Gifford

While the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is set to remain closed indefinitely after a fire last month, the much-needed oncology unit will reopen “before the end of the week”.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) visited the hospital on Tuesday on a fact-finding mission to determine the extent of damage to the facility and resulting disruptions to patient services, while assessing interim arrangements made for existing and new patients...

