Wastewater shows Durban may already be in third wave

Researchers say there may be more infected people in eThekwini municipality than what is being reported

Durban may already be in the third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to a comprehensive analysis of wastewater.



The Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology — which is leading Covid-19 wastewater surveillance in Southern Africa — revealed on Tuesday that recent analysis indicated that the metro “is already experiencing the third wave”...