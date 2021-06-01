Wastewater shows Durban may already be in third wave
Researchers say there may be more infected people in eThekwini municipality than what is being reported
01 June 2021 - 17:13
Durban may already be in the third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to a comprehensive analysis of wastewater.
The Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology — which is leading Covid-19 wastewater surveillance in Southern Africa — revealed on Tuesday that recent analysis indicated that the metro “is already experiencing the third wave”...
