News

E Cape college students left out in the cold, literally, as NSFAS stalls

Youngsters evicted after lack of funds owed to them meant they couldn’t pay rent. Now they live in unbearable conditions

Prega Govender Journalist
02 June 2021 - 20:24

More than 40 out-of-pocket students from the Eastcape Midlands TVET College in Makhanda say they have been evicted after failing to pay rent.

The group says they are now forced to live like sardines in cramped temporary accommodation while they still wait for their NSFAS funds. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hawks have their eye on rampant gold smuggling route from Zim through SA News
  2. Cries of joy as water flows for first time in weeks at Rahima Moosa hospital News
  3. KZN jail-break mastermind has short-lived high life before cops swoop on gang News
  4. E Cape college students left out in the cold, literally, as NSFAS stalls News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Penniless Unisa students still starving as NSFAS updates its paperwork News
  2. ‘I drink water, that’s the only thing I do’: students starve while NSFAS fiddles News
  3. Bed timing: student accommodation company sues varsity over Covid cuts News
  4. SA student debt is in a class of its own – and VCs won’t budge News