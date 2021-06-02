E Cape college students left out in the cold, literally, as NSFAS stalls

Youngsters evicted after lack of funds owed to them meant they couldn’t pay rent. Now they live in unbearable conditions

More than 40 out-of-pocket students from the Eastcape Midlands TVET College in Makhanda say they have been evicted after failing to pay rent.



The group says they are now forced to live like sardines in cramped temporary accommodation while they still wait for their NSFAS funds. ..