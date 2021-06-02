News

Hawks have their eye on rampant gold smuggling route from Zim through SA

Nearly 40% of gold mined in Matabeleland is believed to be smuggled directly to SA, and the corruption goes very high up

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
02 June 2021 - 20:25

A Zimbabwean intelligence officer and that country’s mining boss’s former driver, who was arrested allegedly smuggling 13kg of gold through OR Tambo International Airport, are key to an international precious metals smuggling syndicate investigation.

Sunday Times Daily has learned that Hawks detectives and their Zimbabwean counterparts are working together after last month’s arrest of 33-year-old Tashinga Masinire...

