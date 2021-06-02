KZN jail-break mastermind has short-lived high life before cops swoop on gang
‘Ntsuntsu’, whose name sends chills up the spines of many residents in Pietermaritzburg, meets his end
02 June 2021 - 20:25
The quiet and leafy suburb of Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, turned into a mini war zone on Tuesday night when members of the special task force swooped on a five-bedroom home, killing seven people, including a gang boss who escaped from prison.
Flat-screen TVs, expensive bottles of champagne and cognac and high-calibre weapons were found in the luxurious R2.3m home at 23 Fairfield Avenue in the suburb. ..
