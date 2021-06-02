KZN jail-break mastermind has short-lived high life before cops swoop on gang

‘Ntsuntsu’, whose name sends chills up the spines of many residents in Pietermaritzburg, meets his end

The quiet and leafy suburb of Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, turned into a mini war zone on Tuesday night when members of the special task force swooped on a five-bedroom home, killing seven people, including a gang boss who escaped from prison.



Flat-screen TVs, expensive bottles of champagne and cognac and high-calibre weapons were found in the luxurious R2.3m home at 23 Fairfield Avenue in the suburb. ..