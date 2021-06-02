Proposed ban on guns has pistol Annies reaching for the holster

Draft bill draws huge public outcry over provision that no firearm licences may be issued for self-defence purposes

Pistol-packing Annies are fuming over government’s proposed changes to gun laws, which they claim will leave them disarmed and defenceless in the face of endemic violence against women.



The draft firearms control amendment bill, released last week for public comment, has drawn an outcry from gun owners, opposition political parties, civilians and civic organisations, mainly over the provision that no firearm licences may be issued for self-defence...