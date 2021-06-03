Many years on, Mpumalanga’s air quality case is still ... up in the air

Environmental activists take a breather as they wait for a decision in the province’s ‘dirty air’ saga application

The players in the long drawn out “dirty air” saga that has seen the environment department lock horns with environmental activists in the high court over the issue of Mpumalanga’s air quality, may have a long wait before they can breathe again.



Both sides’ advocates slugged it out in a virtual hearing before judge Colleen Collis on May 17 and 18, during which fresh legal submissions were presented based on affidavits placed before the court over the past two years...