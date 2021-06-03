Sour circumstances send young women to sugar daddies, study reveals
Poverty, unemployment and peer pressure influence young women to have transactional relationships
03 June 2021 - 20:20
Poverty, unemployment, peer pressure and gender inequality are some of the major aspects that drive many young women to go into “blesser and blessee” relationships, while social media is an enabler of such transactional partnerships, a local study has revealed.
Blesser/blessee relationships are a social phenomenon which sees wealthy men and poorer women linked for material gain. In most cases, these older men are married and secretly engage in extramarital affairs with these young women. Lead researcher Nomazulu Singata explored the attitudes of students and other young women towards those relationships and their reasons for engaging in them, as well as the opportunities and constraints for changing such relationships...
