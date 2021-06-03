Third wave crashes down amid trauma cases, mistrust and hitches in rollout

Digital Vibes corruption scandal has dented the public’s faith in the health department, says Western Cape premier

A variety of factors are on a collision course as provinces battle or move into the third wave of Covid-19.



Infection numbers are rising, vaccine stock-outs loom, trauma cases have climbed back up since all alcohol restrictions were removed, and mistrust in government has been worsened by the Digital Vibes scandal in which national health minister Zweli Mkhize is implicated in corruption...