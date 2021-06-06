News

J&J side effects are rare. Here’s the underlying reason for them

Investigation by leading experts has reached its conclusions on whether vaccines and blood clots are linked

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
06 June 2021 - 19:15

Rare side effects have been analysed among the first 288,368 healthcare workers given the J&J vaccine in SA under the Sisonke implementation study, from February 17 to April 12, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2107920).

A tiny fraction (0,002%) of the healthcare workers reported blood clot obstructions, but 81% of the “adverse events” reported after the J&J vaccine were mild to moderate...

