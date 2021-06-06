Snakes are going suburban, and SA is ready for them now

Tongs are selling like hotcakes – just one indication that we’ve become more willing to interact with the reptiles

Snakes are going suburban, and in response more South Africans are learning how to handle them.



Johan Marais, author of various books on reptiles, including A Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa, has put his 40 years of knowledge into the African Snakebite Institute, which he has been running for the past 10 years. ..