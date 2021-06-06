Snakes are going suburban, and SA is ready for them now
Tongs are selling like hotcakes – just one indication that we’ve become more willing to interact with the reptiles
06 June 2021 - 19:15
Snakes are going suburban, and in response more South Africans are learning how to handle them.
Johan Marais, author of various books on reptiles, including A Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa, has put his 40 years of knowledge into the African Snakebite Institute, which he has been running for the past 10 years. ..
