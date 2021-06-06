This is how Mkhwebane plans to fight impeachment. Does she have a case?
Public protector’s counsel, Dali Mpofu, argues impeachment process is a ‘legal impossibility’. Parliament begs to differ
06 June 2021 - 19:16
It is a “logical and legal impossibility” for an impeachment process to go ahead against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — the rules of parliament prevent it, says Mkhwebane’s counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, in written argument to the Western Cape High Court.
Mkhwebane faces impeachment on a number of grounds of misconduct and incompetence, including findings of dishonesty and acting in bad faith by the Constitutional Court. Her legal challenge to the constitutionality of parliament’s impeachment rules and impeachment process against her begins on Monday. ..
