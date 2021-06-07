Cerebral palsy parents caught in court battle between two law firms

Estate of Michael Friedman claims a dismissed employee is now illegally touting his clients for a rival firm

A few months before he died from Covid-19-related complications, Durban attorney Michael Friedman discovered that a trusted employee, a woman he considered a friend, had been stealing from him and his clients.



After a disciplinary hearing, client support and liaison manager Alpheana Ndlovu was fired and told she could no longer have any contact with the firm’s clients...