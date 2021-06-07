Cerebral palsy parents caught in court battle between two law firms
Estate of Michael Friedman claims a dismissed employee is now illegally touting his clients for a rival firm
07 June 2021 - 20:16
A few months before he died from Covid-19-related complications, Durban attorney Michael Friedman discovered that a trusted employee, a woman he considered a friend, had been stealing from him and his clients.
After a disciplinary hearing, client support and liaison manager Alpheana Ndlovu was fired and told she could no longer have any contact with the firm’s clients...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.