‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase

Dramatic CCTV footage shows attempted hijack and how mother of two escapes thanks to some very quick thinking

With a gun to her head and a hijacker screaming that he would shoot her dead in front of her 12-year-old, Pretoria mother Kunjalwa Garrine had just one thought: staying alive for her children.



“My son was screaming: ‘Hijacking, hijacking, hijacking.’ It was instinct. I opened my car door to make them think I was getting out and then reversed as fast as I could...