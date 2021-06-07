Let there be music: report shows, with protocols, live shows can take place
Lateral flow tests that deliver results within 30 minutes may be the answer to large events starting up again
07 June 2021 - 20:17
The first trial to assess the impact of comprehensive Covid-19 safety measures at an indoor live music concert has reported zero cases of virus transmission.
This is according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.