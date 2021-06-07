News

Let there be music: report shows, with protocols, live shows can take place

Lateral flow tests that deliver results within 30 minutes may be the answer to large events starting up again

07 June 2021 - 20:17

The first trial to assess the impact of comprehensive Covid-19 safety measures at an indoor live music concert has reported zero cases of virus transmission.

This is according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal...

