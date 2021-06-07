Now this is how you make the competition pee bricks

Researcher wins prestigious innovation award after striking ‘liquid gold’ when he turned urine into building material

Many only consider the importance of urine when they are facing health disorders that require urine tests. But a University of Cape Town researcher and chemical engineer has shown there is more to this “liquid gold” than meets the eye, using urine to make innovative building material.



Associate professor Dyllon Randall’s work in making bio-bricks from urine is receiving attention after he won a prestigious innovation award – the SA Institution of Chemical Engineers (SAIChE) 2021 innovation award – for developing the environmentally friendly brick, which also produces a fertiliser as its byproduct...