Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges
Businessman Iqbal Sharma says he’s already forked out R140k from his R170k savings to pay his lawyers’ deposit
07 June 2021 - 17:52
The last time businessman Iqbal Sharma had contact with the Gupta family members was in 2014.
This is according to Sharma’s affidavit before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday, where he is applying for bail. In his affidavit handed to the court, Sharma claimed he last saw fellow partner and Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa in Dubai in December 2017...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.