Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges

Businessman Iqbal Sharma says he’s already forked out R140k from his R170k savings to pay his lawyers’ deposit

The last time businessman Iqbal Sharma had contact with the Gupta family members was in 2014.



This is according to Sharma’s affidavit before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday, where he is applying for bail. In his affidavit handed to the court, Sharma claimed he last saw fellow partner and Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa in Dubai in December 2017...