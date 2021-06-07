News

These are the 12 reasons why impeaching Mkhwebane is unconstitutional: Mpofu

The rules would have to be applied retrospectively which cannot work, public protector’s counsel tells high court

07 June 2021 - 16:42 By Franny Rabkin

The impeachment rules formulated by parliament were broader than what was allowed by the constitution, introducing new grounds for impeaching the public protector “through the back door”, the Western Cape high court heard on Monday.

The court was hearing public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenge to the constitutionality of parliament’s new impeachment rules and to the impeachment process she is facing...

