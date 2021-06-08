News

Bail denied: court not sold on Gupta ‘lieutenant’ Iqbal Sharma’s defence

Investigating officer says Sharma has the financial means to flee and support himself outside SA

08 June 2021 - 20:11

Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma has been “dishonest” with the court about his financial affairs, travels extensively, speaks foreign languages, is “extremely wealthy” and is a flight risk.

In an affidavit read out in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday by state prosecutor Peter Serunye, investigating officer Col Mandla Aloise Mtolo said the state  opposed Sharma’s bail application as he “presents an overwhelming flight risk who has the means and incentive to flee SA”...

