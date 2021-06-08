Limpopo to speed up e-learning with tablets for its poorest schools

The education department sets aside R228m in this financial year for the initiative

The Limpopo education department has embarked on an ambitious project to give grades one and eight pupils tablets as part of its e-learning project.



Education MEC Polly Boshielo outlined details of the plan during a debate on the basic education department’s budget vote in the national council of provinces on Tuesday...