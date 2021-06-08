Limpopo to speed up e-learning with tablets for its poorest schools
The education department sets aside R228m in this financial year for the initiative
08 June 2021 - 20:32
The Limpopo education department has embarked on an ambitious project to give grades one and eight pupils tablets as part of its e-learning project.
Education MEC Polly Boshielo outlined details of the plan during a debate on the basic education department’s budget vote in the national council of provinces on Tuesday...
