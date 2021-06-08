News

Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg

A dry port in Komatipoort will significantly cut transportation time from Maputo to SA’s industrial hub

08 June 2021 - 20:10 By Matthew Hill and Borges Nhamire

A new inland transit facility between SA and Mozambique could slash transport times between the Maputo port and the region’s industrial and business hub.

DP World’s new dry port depot in Komatipoort, on SA’s border with Mozambique, operates as a bonded container facility, allowing shippers to clear customs quicker when they arrive from Maputo 100km away. That way, a container can reach Gauteng within a day of it arriving in Maputo, the Dubai-based port operator said...

