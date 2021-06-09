Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist

Insurers Lloyd’s of London are demanding a refund from the minister of police

Insurers are claiming more than R100m from the police minister in a sequel to a 2014 cash heist at a security company vault in Witbank.



Two police officers were part of a gang that planned and executed the R104.4m raid at SBV Services. In 2018, all 13 robbers were jailed for 20 years...