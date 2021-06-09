News

Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist

Insurers Lloyd’s of London are demanding a refund from the minister of police

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
09 June 2021 - 20:54

Insurers are claiming more than R100m from the police minister in a sequel to a 2014 cash heist at a security company vault in Witbank.

Two police officers were part of a gang that planned and executed the R104.4m raid at SBV Services. In 2018, all 13 robbers were jailed for 20 years...

