Sisonke trial chief springs to Fauci’s defence after rightwing attacks

But while we fight Covid-19, we should not drop the ball on HIV and tuberculosis, she cautions

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
09 June 2021 - 20:54

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, co-leader on the Sisonke trial in which half a million health workers received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, has lashed out at the right wing in America for discrediting Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious diseases adviser to the US presidency.

Fauci’s e-mails were hacked and released recently, with Republicans lambasting him for “flip-flopping” on Covid-19 research and for being soft on China and attendant theories on the origins of the virus...

