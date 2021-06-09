This is where state pension money goes: R85k for a Christmas card
Secretary does work for PIC-owned farm, but appears to be an employee at another firm
09 June 2021 - 20:54
A full-time company secretary with another day job, and an alleged amount of R84,000 paid to a design company for a four-paragraph Christmas message to staff.
These are the allegations mounting in a battle between management at the board of Daybreak Farms, a poultry products company on the border of Gauteng and Mpumalanga which employs 3,300 people...
