Court deals blow to Smuts Ngonyama in Bosasa battle
Unless he appeals, judgment means his shares will belong to liquidators of Bosasa Youth Development Centres
10 June 2021 - 18:11
In a blow for investor and SA’s ambassador to Japan, Smuts Ngonyama, the Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a high court judgment that ordered the late Gavin Watson of Bosasa to ensure the return of lucrative mining shares to Ngonyama’s investment vehicle, Thunder Cats Investments.
The shares are in Ntsimbintle Holdings, in which Saki Macozoma’s Safika group is the largest shareholder. Ntsimbintle owns, through a subsidiary, an interest in a part of the largest manganese mine in SA, Tshipi Borwa mine. ..
