‘I am demanding an acquittal’: Zuma ups the ante in bid to torpedo trial

The former president sets his sights on not just the lead prosecutor but his whole team

Former president Jacob Zuma says if lead prosecutor Billy Downer is allowed to conduct the fraud and corruption trial against him “it will erode the constitutional and moral authority” of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to perform its duties as prescribed by law.



In a final affidavit filed in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, Zuma has widened his bid to have Downer removed in terms of a “special plea” and says he will be asking the court to find that any person who was part of the prosecuting team at any stage is “equally disqualified”...