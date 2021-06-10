The low-down on Covid-19 around the world, including Gauteng spike
Updates from India, Australia, the UAE and more
10 June 2021 - 20:20
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus across the world, starting with SA.
The number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged by 8,881 on June 9, the biggest jump in infections in about five months...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.