Is the new grade nine certificate a pass or a fail? This is what the experts say

Reaction to the grade nine General Education Certificate ranges from too expensive to ‘just what our country needs’

Grade nine pupils will be writing national examinations in the future that will be set by external examiners and moderated by exams quality assurer, Umalusi.



The exams in five of the nine subjects will be marked by an accredited assessment body or the department of basic education, while the remaining four will be marked by teachers at school...