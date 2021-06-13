Lesotho doesn’t horse around when it comes to being eco-friendly
Eighteen African countries rank as among world’s ‘most caring’ in saving the planet
13 June 2021 - 17:51
Eighteen African countries are ranked as “caring countries” with a lighter planetary footprint than their peers globally, in a new survey analysing World Bank data, by the online “nature club” Outforia (https://outforia.com/caring-countries/).
The three major Scandinavian countries of Finland, Norway and Sweden came out top, with the Central African Republic being the only African country to make the top 10...
