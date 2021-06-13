News

Lesotho doesn’t horse around when it comes to being eco-friendly

Eighteen African countries rank as among world’s ‘most caring’ in saving the planet

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
13 June 2021 - 17:51

Eighteen African countries are ranked as “caring countries” with a lighter planetary footprint than their peers globally, in a new survey analysing World Bank data, by the online “nature club” Outforia (https://outforia.com/caring-countries/).

The three major Scandinavian countries of Finland, Norway and Sweden came out top, with the Central African Republic being the only African country to make the top 10...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is the new grade nine certificate a pass or a fail? This is what the experts say News
  2. Bon voyage to bon appetit: ‘smart avos’ to ensure smooth sailing for fresh ... News
  3. What a spectacle! Gift of sight opens up a new world for Soweto kids News
  4. People or wildlife? Legal eagles spread their wings to cover both News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. Snakes are going suburban, and SA is ready for them now News
  2. Explore nature and help Cape Town win the City Nature Challenge — here's how Sci-Tech
  3. How a walk on the beach helps science News