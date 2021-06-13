News

People or wildlife? Legal eagles spread their wings to cover both

An all-woman team of environmental rights activists in KZN has tapped into the human side of ecological challenges

Matthew Savides Night news editor
13 June 2021 - 17:51

When lawyer Kirsten Youens first got involved in the fight against mining in northern KwaZulu-Natal, she did it to protect the Hluhluwe/iMfolozi Park, where an application for a coal mine just 250m away from the iconic reserve’s border was under way.

That was in 2014...

