What a spectacle! Gift of sight opens up a new world for Soweto kids

Mission Vision delivers new pairs of glasses to schoolchildren

13 June 2021 - 17:51 By Gill Gifford

Watched by all his grade R and 1 classmates, teachers and sponsors, six-year-old Melokuhle Mhlanga’s eyes widened in delight as a brand new stylish pair of reading glasses were placed on his nose.

He smiled delightedly behind his mask as he was given the first of 10 pairs of prescription reading glasses that will make a huge difference as he learns his alphabet and begins to read...

