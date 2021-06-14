News

Carnival mood as hordes make their way to KZN ‘diamond rush’

Camp chairs, food stalls and hopeful diggers have crowded an area rumoured to be full of the precious gems

14 June 2021 - 20:11 By Mluleki Mdletshe

There was music, drinking and lots of digging as hordes of people dug up the earth at KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith on Monday looking for precious stones believed to be diamonds. 

Thousands of people from communities in and around the northern KwaZulu-Natal town continued to pour into the “mine” with digging utensils such as shovels and picks after it emerged at the weekend that transparent gems were found in the ground...

