Carnival mood as hordes make their way to KZN ‘diamond rush’
Camp chairs, food stalls and hopeful diggers have crowded an area rumoured to be full of the precious gems
14 June 2021 - 20:11
There was music, drinking and lots of digging as hordes of people dug up the earth at KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith on Monday looking for precious stones believed to be diamonds.
Thousands of people from communities in and around the northern KwaZulu-Natal town continued to pour into the “mine” with digging utensils such as shovels and picks after it emerged at the weekend that transparent gems were found in the ground...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.