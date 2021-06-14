News

ConCourt gives theology school a lesson in property law

An institution which leased land from UJ, then ceded its rights, has lost its case, with the court ruling for the varsity

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
14 June 2021 - 20:12

The Constitutional Court has come to the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) rescue.

It ruled in the institution’s favour in a case involving land UJ leased to a school of theology 25 years ago...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Stalling the shots: SA’s vaccine rollout runs into obstacles on every side News
  2. The big three: how Covid-19 is playing out in SA’s main economic hubs News
  3. Chain reaction: Covid spike sees long queues at Joburg testing stations News
  4. Nothing wasteful about UKZN experts’ ‘world-first’ light-bulb moment News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal

Related articles

  1. Accommodation provider jumped the gun by admitting students before given ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | UJ will soon be home to 'Africa's largest' rescue centre News