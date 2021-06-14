ConCourt gives theology school a lesson in property law
An institution which leased land from UJ, then ceded its rights, has lost its case, with the court ruling for the varsity
14 June 2021 - 20:12
The Constitutional Court has come to the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) rescue.
It ruled in the institution’s favour in a case involving land UJ leased to a school of theology 25 years ago...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.