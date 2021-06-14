Nothing wasteful about UKZN experts’ ‘world-first’ light-bulb moment

Scientists have discovered how to remove rare earth metals from lighting waste - excellent news for recyclers

Scientists at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) have had a light-bulb moment, so to speak.



They’ve found a novel way of extracting valuable, rare earth metals — used in hi-tech devices — from lighting waste, which is now being commercialised...