Overweight boy moved to private school after teacher calls him an ‘elephant’

Teacher says sorry after her remark led to bullying, but boy’s father won’t accept her apology

Prega Govender Journalist
14 June 2021 - 20:11

The parents of an overweight boy have removed him from school after a teacher allegedly called him an elephant.

The mother of the 10-year-old, who used to attend Panorama Primary School in Parow in the Western Cape, said that after a teacher uttered the words, “If you all want to behave like monkeys” to a group of boys playing in the corridor, she looked directly at her son and said, “and elephants, then you all belong in the zoo”...

