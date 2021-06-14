Stalling the shots: SA’s vaccine rollout runs into obstacles on every side
Blow to supply pool, system glitches and inequalities constrain delivery
14 June 2021 - 20:13
The discarding of two million doses of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine, meant for SA’s faltering vaccine rollout, is a blow to the supply pool, which will affect all planning — public and private — across all provinces.
The vials had to be disposed of because of contamination at a US factory, which may have contaminated the ingredients supplied to the Aspen plant in Gqeberha, where the J&J vaccine is being manufactured. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that Aspen would begin with new batches this week...
