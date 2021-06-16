Crisis at Joburg hospitals nothing short of a humanitarian disaster: doctors

Gauteng government drags its heels amid petition to reopen Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

“It’s not so much about the horror you actually see in the hospital. It is a humanitarian disaster that is happening to people with no voice and no access to care. It is about people dying in their homes.”



The angry words of a high-level clinician at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital echo the sentiments of Prof Daynia Ballot, head of the Wits School of Clinical Medicine, who started a petition calling for the reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, which was shut after a devastating fire on April 15...