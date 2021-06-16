Gauteng hurtling towards ‘very serious’ third-wave peak and only you can slow it

Experts say people have become lax, predicting it will hit within weeks and be almost as bad as the first surge

Gauteng is hurtling along a worst-case scenario trajectory as the Covid-19 third wave grips the province.



This according to Bruce Mellado, a Wits professor, senior scientist at iThemba LABS and head of the provincial government’s Covid-19 medical advisory committee...