News

Gauteng hurtling towards ‘very serious’ third-wave peak and only you can slow it

Experts say people have become lax, predicting it will hit within weeks and be almost as bad as the first surge

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
16 June 2021 - 20:01

Gauteng is hurtling along a worst-case scenario trajectory as the Covid-19 third wave grips the province.

This according to Bruce Mellado, a Wits professor, senior scientist at iThemba LABS and head of the provincial government’s Covid-19 medical advisory committee...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gauteng hurtling towards ‘very serious’ third-wave peak and only you can slow it News
  2. Crisis at Joburg hospitals nothing short of a humanitarian disaster: doctors News
  3. ‘Biocontrols’ are new weapons as SA intensifies war against aliens News
  4. I’m not moving: KZN man’s struggle for survival on isolated land News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. ‘It’s very bad’: Gauteng private hospitals take strain as third wave hits South Africa
  2. Gauteng DA wants the provincialisation of ambulances halted amid Covid-19 third ... Politics
  3. Steady supply of Pfizer Covid-19 doses keeps vaccination momentum going South Africa
  4. Dr Musa Mthombeni urges Mzansi to 'buckle up' ahead of third wave of infections TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘There is a family meeting this evening’: minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni ... Politics
  6. Abdool Karim: Halt elective surgeries, use field hospitals & act to curb booze ... South Africa
  7. Chain reaction: Covid spike sees long queues at Joburg testing stations News