Gauteng hurtling towards ‘very serious’ third-wave peak and only you can slow it
Experts say people have become lax, predicting it will hit within weeks and be almost as bad as the first surge
16 June 2021 - 20:01
Gauteng is hurtling along a worst-case scenario trajectory as the Covid-19 third wave grips the province.
This according to Bruce Mellado, a Wits professor, senior scientist at iThemba LABS and head of the provincial government’s Covid-19 medical advisory committee...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.