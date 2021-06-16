News

Huge methane cloud spotted above Mpumalanga’s coal fields

Two more plumes of the greenhouse gas detected nearby, but two mining giants claim to not know its source

16 June 2021 - 19:21 By Paul Burkhardt and Aaron Clark

A cloud of methane was detected by satellite near coal mines in SA, drawing attention to a lesser-known environmental risk that comes from using the dirtiest fossil fuel.

The potent greenhouse gas — methane traps roughly 84 times more heat than carbon dioxide in its first two decades in the atmosphere — was emitted at an estimated rate of 65 tons an hour on May 10, according to Kayrros. The Paris-based analytics company found the leak by parsing European Space Agency satellite observations. It was the worst plume of methane Kayrros detected in the data over Africa this year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gauteng hurtling towards ‘very serious’ third-wave peak and only you can slow it News
  2. Crisis at Joburg hospitals nothing short of a humanitarian disaster: doctors News
  3. ‘Biocontrols’ are new weapons as SA intensifies war against aliens News
  4. I’m not moving: KZN man’s struggle for survival on isolated land News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Hot topic: is your gas stove destroying the planet? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Gas giants eye purple patch as they map route from blue to green hydrogen World
  3. Durban tries to save the planet, but its poor live in another world Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA joins race to electric cars, but state policy means it’ll end with a crash Opinion & Analysis
  5. Island is drowning fast, so woman takes Germany to court to work faster World