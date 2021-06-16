Huge methane cloud spotted above Mpumalanga’s coal fields

Two more plumes of the greenhouse gas detected nearby, but two mining giants claim to not know its source

A cloud of methane was detected by satellite near coal mines in SA, drawing attention to a lesser-known environmental risk that comes from using the dirtiest fossil fuel.



The potent greenhouse gas — methane traps roughly 84 times more heat than carbon dioxide in its first two decades in the atmosphere — was emitted at an estimated rate of 65 tons an hour on May 10, according to Kayrros. The Paris-based analytics company found the leak by parsing European Space Agency satellite observations. It was the worst plume of methane Kayrros detected in the data over Africa this year...