Huge methane cloud spotted above Mpumalanga’s coal fields
Two more plumes of the greenhouse gas detected nearby, but two mining giants claim to not know its source
16 June 2021 - 19:21
A cloud of methane was detected by satellite near coal mines in SA, drawing attention to a lesser-known environmental risk that comes from using the dirtiest fossil fuel.
The potent greenhouse gas — methane traps roughly 84 times more heat than carbon dioxide in its first two decades in the atmosphere — was emitted at an estimated rate of 65 tons an hour on May 10, according to Kayrros. The Paris-based analytics company found the leak by parsing European Space Agency satellite observations. It was the worst plume of methane Kayrros detected in the data over Africa this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.