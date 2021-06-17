News

Sex-pest doctor loses ConCourt reinstatement bid, has R1m payout slashed

The court upholds earlier rulings and reduces his compensation to a third, saying it was ‘entirely too generous’

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
17 June 2021 - 19:21

A senior doctor who was unfairly dismissed for sexually harassing an intern has failed in a Constitutional Court attempt to be reinstated.

Charles McGregor’s visit to Constitution Hill in Johannesburg also rebounded on him when the justices slashed his compensation from six months’ pay, or R924,680, to a third of the amount...

