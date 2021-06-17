Victory for couple who refused sperm donor access to child he ‘fathered’
The man applied for contact based on his bond with the child because sperm donors don’t have biological rights
17 June 2021 - 14:02
A sperm donor has failed in his legal bid to have contact with the child he “fathered”.
This is the effect of a ruling by Pretoria high court judge Jody Kollapen in an unusual court battle in which the donor and his mother sought visitation rights for the now five-year-old child...
