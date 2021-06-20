News

Elon Musk digs in his heels with new pitch: double-wide tunnels

Pitch reveals plans for a major expansion of scope for the billionaire’s Boring Company

20 June 2021 - 18:18 By bloomberg.com

Elon Musk’s tunneling startup The Boring Company is working on much wider tunnels than publicly announced, which could significantly expand the reach of the business.

The tunnels that the company is pitching to some potential clients are 6.4m in diameter, dwarfing the 3.7m tunnels the Boring has built to date. The wider throughway would accommodate two shipping containers side by side, according to a copy of a pitch obtained by Bloomberg...

