Flavourants could make vaping even more dangerous than smoking

Although additives like vanilla and cinnamon are safe to eat, they are dangerous to inhale, says expert

20 June 2021 - 18:18

Forget nicotine. The flavourants in e-cigarettes could be just as toxic and dangerous, a specialist has cautioned.

Prof Richard van Zyl-Smit, head of the lung clinical research unit at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and of smoking cessation services at Groote Schuur Hospital, said while e-cigarettes had been touted by the tobacco industry as a safer alternative to cigarettes, this wasn’t necessarily true. He said vaping could even be more toxic due to the flavourants used...

