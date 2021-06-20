Flavourants could make vaping even more dangerous than smoking

Although additives like vanilla and cinnamon are safe to eat, they are dangerous to inhale, says expert

Forget nicotine. The flavourants in e-cigarettes could be just as toxic and dangerous, a specialist has cautioned.



Prof Richard van Zyl-Smit, head of the lung clinical research unit at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and of smoking cessation services at Groote Schuur Hospital, said while e-cigarettes had been touted by the tobacco industry as a safer alternative to cigarettes, this wasn’t necessarily true. He said vaping could even be more toxic due to the flavourants used...